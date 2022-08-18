G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

