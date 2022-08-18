GAP (GPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. GAP has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.30-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.30-0.60 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GPS opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.75. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $29.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

