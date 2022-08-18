Geneva Partners LLC Sells 8,310 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.50.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.



