Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Up 3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 12,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,527,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GENI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Genius Sports Stock Up 3.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

