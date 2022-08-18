George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 15,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Rating) Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after buying an additional 370,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $35,409,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

