George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 15,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after buying an additional 370,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $35,409,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.