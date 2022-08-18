Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 340,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTY opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

