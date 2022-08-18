Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

