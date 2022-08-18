Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Raised to $14.50

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 344.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 12.8 %

DNA stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.38). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.