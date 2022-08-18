Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.