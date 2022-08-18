Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 3.1% Following Earnings Beat

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 14,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,143,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GLBE. Raymond James upped their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.