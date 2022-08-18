Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 3.1% Following Earnings Beat

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 14,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,143,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.
The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on GLBE. Raymond James upped their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Global-e Online Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.