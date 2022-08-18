Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Gary Bullard Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 655 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £26,200 ($31,657.81).

Gooch & Housego Trading Down 20.8 %

GHH stock opened at GBX 656 ($7.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £164.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,629.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 886.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 927.23. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 627.72 ($7.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,469.15 ($17.75).

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.78%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

