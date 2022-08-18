Grab (GRAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Grab to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 4,560,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,708,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,743,000 after purchasing an additional 522,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,162,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Grab by 23.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,021,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 567,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. China Renaissance began coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.