Granville R. Hodges, Jr. Sells 13,559 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American States Water Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 71.30%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in American States Water by 2,152.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

