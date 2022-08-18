Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Great Eagle Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

