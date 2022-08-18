Gregory Q. Brown Sells 69,229 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $255.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

