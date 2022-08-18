Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.91% from the stock’s current price.
Griffin Mining Stock Performance
Shares of GFM opened at GBX 87 ($1.05) on Tuesday. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £152.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.91.
About Griffin Mining
Further Reading
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.