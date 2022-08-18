Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.91% from the stock’s current price.

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of GFM opened at GBX 87 ($1.05) on Tuesday. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £152.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.91.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

