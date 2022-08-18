GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).
GSK Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,415.40 ($17.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,689.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,679.41. The company has a market cap of £57.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.