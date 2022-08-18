GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

GSK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,415.40 ($17.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,689.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,679.41. The company has a market cap of £57.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GSK Company Profile

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,798.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

