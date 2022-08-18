Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 91,783 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Guardant Health by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,240,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Guardant Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.