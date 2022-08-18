GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup cut GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

GUDHF opened at 6.04 on Thursday. GUD has a 12-month low of 6.04 and a 12-month high of 8.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.90.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

