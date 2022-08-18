Haleon (LON:HLN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 331.20 ($4.00).

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 4.0 %

LON HLN opened at GBX 258.40 ($3.12) on Tuesday. Haleon has a twelve month low of GBX 242.60 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,722.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Young purchased 80,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). In other news, insider Dave Lewis purchased 63,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). Also, insider John Young purchased 80,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.