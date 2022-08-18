Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. Halma has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLMAF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,355.00.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

