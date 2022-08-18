Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of HALO opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

