Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

