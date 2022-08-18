Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

