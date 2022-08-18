Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells $2,042,800.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John C. Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00.

On Monday, June 13th, John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $57.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.