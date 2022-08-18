HC Wainwright Lowers Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Price Target to $6.00

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 235.25% from the company’s previous close.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MNPR opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

