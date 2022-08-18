Head to Head Analysis: Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) vs. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 2 0 0 1.67 Joby Aviation 0 4 2 0 2.33

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. Joby Aviation has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 53.59%. Given Joby Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A -20.87% -18.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Joby Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 8,388.64 -$337.21 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million ($0.39) -15.36

Joby Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

