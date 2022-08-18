Head-To-Head Comparison: Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) versus comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nutex Health and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

comScore has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.46%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Nutex Health.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -113.04% -35.86% -31.48% comScore -2.53% -4.53% -1.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and comScore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $18.79 million 142.54 -$13.67 million N/A N/A comScore $367.01 million 0.52 -$50.04 million ($0.27) -7.74

Nutex Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore.

Summary

comScore beats Nutex Health on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as independent physician associations. Its management services organizations provide management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. This division's cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates data across multiple information systems, settings, and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider, as well as allows to deliver care. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

