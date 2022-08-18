Head-To-Head Comparison: Olaplex (OLPX) and Its Peers

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Olaplex to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 931 965 23 2.44

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 63.75%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors 2.01% 37.17% 6.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 40.58 Olaplex Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.69

Olaplex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Olaplex beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

