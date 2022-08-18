Head-To-Head Survey: Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) and Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) and Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cuisine Solutions has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armanino Foods of Distinction has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Armanino Foods of Distinction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A Armanino Foods of Distinction 13.14% 29.89% 20.09%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armanino Foods of Distinction $43.82 million 2.62 $5.73 million $0.23 15.57

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Armanino Foods of Distinction’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Armanino Foods of Distinction has higher revenue and earnings than Cuisine Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cuisine Solutions and Armanino Foods of Distinction, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Armanino Foods of Distinction 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cuisine Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Armanino Foods of Distinction pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Armanino Foods of Distinction pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Armanino Foods of Distinction beats Cuisine Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Hayward, California.

