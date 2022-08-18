Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Update

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 609,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Healios K.K. Stock Performance
Shares of Healios K.K. stock opened at 14.55 on Thursday. Healios K.K. has a 1 year low of 14.55 and a 1 year high of 14.65.
About Healios K.K.
