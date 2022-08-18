Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Update

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 609,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Stock Performance

Shares of Healios K.K. stock opened at 14.55 on Thursday. Healios K.K. has a 1 year low of 14.55 and a 1 year high of 14.65.

Get Healios K.K. alerts:

About Healios K.K.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.