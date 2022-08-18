Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 81,079 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 561,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $1,365,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.35%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

