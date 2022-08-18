Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hexcel by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after buying an additional 337,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Hexcel stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

