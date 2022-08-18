HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Trading Up 3.7% on Insider Buying Activity

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $52.65. Approximately 14,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,530,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

Specifically, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

