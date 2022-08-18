Hibbett (HIBB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Hibbett to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Hibbett has set its FY 2023 guidance at $9.75-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $9.75-10.50 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hibbett to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $786.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth $1,870,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.