Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Stock Price Up 56.1%

Shares of Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) rose 56.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 5,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 2,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Horizon Group Properties Trading Up 56.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Horizon Group Properties, Inc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois.

