Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $84.98 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hub Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

In related news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

