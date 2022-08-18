Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $84.98 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hub Group

In related news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

