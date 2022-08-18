Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Hub Group

In other news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group Stock Down 2.2 %

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.