Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Shares of HPP opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,268,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after buying an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after buying an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

