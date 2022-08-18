Human Investing LLC Invests $449,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

AMZN opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

