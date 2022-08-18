HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 23,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 933,369 shares.The stock last traded at $3.28 and had previously closed at $3.52.

The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA Trading Down 6.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HUYA by 8,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $788.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading

