Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,763,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 5,469,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,202.1 days.

Hydro One Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HRNNF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.