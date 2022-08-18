IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IAA were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

