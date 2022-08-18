iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Down 1.7 %

ICLK stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $59.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLK. TheStreet downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 358,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,160.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78,390 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

