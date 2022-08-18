Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INBX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inhibrx Price Performance

INBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

