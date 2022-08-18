Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

