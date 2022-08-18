Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Innoviva by 53.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

INVA stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $981.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.46. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

