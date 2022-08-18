Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires 16 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Graham Prothero acquired 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 901 ($10.89) per share, with a total value of £144.16 ($174.19).

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 856 ($10.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 749.50 ($9.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,301.50 ($15.73). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 876.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 913.10. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 764.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($14.58) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,368.14 ($16.53).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

