Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

