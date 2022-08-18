Insider Selling: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells 264,900 Shares of Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $3,435,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,213,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,413,167.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $6,427,416.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 294,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $3,698,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $2,321,186.82.

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $63,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OWL. JMP Securities began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.